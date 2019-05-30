Chelsea ace Eden Hazard delivers BRUTAL view on seeing Tottenham in Champions League final

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has conceded that it’s “terrible” to see their rivals Tottenham in the Champions League final this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men take on Liverpool in the season finale in Madrid on Saturday night having enjoyed a memorable run in Europe.

Although Chelsea sealed Europa League glory on Wednesday night, they will undoubtedly have been desperate to be involved in Europe’s premier competition this year too, and Hazard has admitted that from a Blues perspective, it’s very difficult to see their London rivals on the biggest stage.

“When you play for Chelsea you want to be the best in London. When Tottenham are in the Champions League final, that’s terrible,” he said, as quoted by HITC.

Time will tell if Pochettino and Spurs can add further misery for their rivals by defeating Liverpool, but on the basis of their epic comebacks in the semi-finals, it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

As for Hazard, with speculation rife over his future at Chelsea, time will tell if that allegiance to the Blues sticks with him if he does indeed move on this summer.