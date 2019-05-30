Chelsea decide on £140m star as Eden Hazard replacement if they can overturn transfer ban

Chelsea reportedly want to target the transfer of Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho as their replacement for Eden Hazard this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Blues are eager to sign the £140million Brazilian if they can get their transfer ban overturned.

The report explains that Coutinho is a priority target for the club regardless of what happens with manager Maurizio Sarri amid talk of a possible return to Italy with Juventus.

Chelsea fans will certainly hope they can get this transfer ban overturned or at least delayed with an appeal, as Coutinho would be a superb signing for the west Londoners.

Hazard has long been linked with Real Madrid (and has been again by the Telegraph this evening) and would be extremely hard to replace, but the former Liverpool playmaker could be a decent option.

While there are unquestionably concerns about the 26-year-old’s big dip in form since he moved to Barcelona, he was world class during his time at Anfield.

If Coutinho could get back to anywhere near that form for Chelsea, he’d be a great signing, whatever the price.