£106m bid prepared: Chelsea star hopes for speedy transfer away

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly hoping for a speedy resolution to his situation as Real Madrid prepare a £106million bid for his services.

The Spanish giants have already had an offer rejected for Hazard, but are now set to launch a second offer following the end of Chelsea’s season after they beat Arsenal in the Europa League final, according to the Telegraph.

The Belgium international has been a world class performer in his time in the Premier League and will be a big loss for English football as a whole, as well as for Chelsea.

The Mirror are already linking the Blues with a big move for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho to replace Hazard, who is hoping for his move away to be sorted quickly, according to the Telegraph.

The 28-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, and has now surely earned his chance to play for a bigger club after some recent disappointments in west London.

Despite winning two Premier League titles with CFC, Hazard will surely have hoped to add more honours to his collection, with the likes of the Champions League and Ballon d’Or perhaps more likely at a club like Real Madrid.