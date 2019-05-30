Chelsea star earns harsh criticism from pundit after Europa League final win vs Arsenal

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the target of some rather surprise and harsh criticism from former Manchester United defender and pundit Gary Neville.

Tweeting about the Spanish shot-stopper during the game, the former England international said he felt Kepa was not a player he’d accept as part of his team as he’d make any defence a ‘nervous wreck’.

While Kepa has perhaps not had the most convincing first season at Stamford Bridge, this seems unfair on a young player who’s shown plenty of potential in his time in La Liga prior to his big move last summer.

The 24-year-old also put in a solid enough display in the Europa League final win over Arsenal, making a particularly fine save late on in the game to help the Blues avoid a nervy finish.

On top of that, Neville should know from experience with Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea that even the best young ‘keepers can sometimes look unconvincing when they’re first settling in in a new league and country.

Nothing personal but I just can’t accept a keeper like Kepa. He would make every defence a nervous wreck. P.s probably man of the match now ! ????? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 29, 2019

De Gea did not look the best signing when he first joined the Red Devils but quickly became one of the finest ‘keepers in the world for much of his Old Trafford career.

That’s not to say Kepa will do the same with Chelsea, but he’s shown enough to suggest it’s at least a possibility that he could still improve a great deal.