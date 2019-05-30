Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a key double swoop for Joe Lolley and Tyrone Mings as they plot their Premier League survival for next season.

Dean Smith’s side secured promotion via the Championship playoff final on Monday, defeating Derby County 2-1 at Wembley to end their wait for top-flight football again.

However, the celebrations have seemingly quickly been left behind as the focus switches to strengthening the squad, and two targets are said to be on the radar.

According to Sky Sports, £10m-rated Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley is a target, after the 26-year-old enjoyed a productive year at the City Ground with 12 goals and 11 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Further, he would add depth in the wide positions for Smith, and so it could be a crucial addition to the Villa squad if a deal can be done.

Meanwhile, perhaps more importantly Villa are said to be pushing for a permanent deal with Bournemouth to sign Mings.

The loanee was fundamental in Villa’s promotion push, making 18 appearances after joining on loan midway through the season and he proved his worth with countless commanding performances in the heart of the defence.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Villa and Smith are said to be eager to find an agreement to sign him on a permanent basis this summer, and the same could be said for Man Utd loanee Axel Tuanzebe who formed a key partnership with him.

Time will tell if he’s another target Villa go after, but for now it seems adding attacking quality and keeping their defensive talisman at the club are the priorities.