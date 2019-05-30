Double swoop: Barcelona eyeing €170m-rated La Liga pair to strengthen squad

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Valencia pair Dani Parejo and Rodrigo Moreno in a potential double raid on their rivals this summer.

The Catalan giants were on course for a dominant campaign at one stage, but their capitulation at Liverpool and defeat in the Copa del Rey final have left two major red marks against the season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona could raise €200m this summer as quartet tipped for axe

While they did manage to successfully defend their La Liga crown, question marks remain over what changes are made at the Nou Camp to put the wrongs of this year right next time round.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as per Superdeporte, Barcelona are said to be interested in Parejo and Rodrigo, although the pair certainly won’t come cheap.

It’s added that Parejo has a €50m release clause in his contract, while Rodrigo has one worth €120m, and so that surely has to raise serious question marks over the sense behind making the double move.

Albeit both talented individuals, Parejo will turn 31 next year while Rodrigo is 28, and so taking that into consideration when looking at those potential fees, it’s a lot of money for players at the wrong end of their careers.

In their defence, the pair combined for 25 goals and 19 assists this past season and so they would be an effective duo to add to the Barcelona squad, particularly in terms of continuing the domestic dominance.

Nevertheless, it has to be questioned as to whether they are the calibre of player that will take the Catalan giants closer to ending their wait for another Champions League trophy.

Further, having signed the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Malcom and Jean-Clair Todibo in recent windows, it would go against the strategy that the club were seemingly set to adopt in focusing on youth.