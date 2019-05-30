Experienced Man United star touted for surprise transfer to link-up with Wayne Rooney in MLS

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has been linked with a switch to MLS outfit DC United – where Wayne Rooney is now plying his trade.

The 33-year-old was recently named Red Devils captain, despite a poor 2018-19 campaign which saw the team finish sixth in the Premier League and fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Young moved to Old Trafford from Aston Villa back in 2011 and he has since managed to rack up 243 appearances for United across all competitions, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly still feels the experienced star can lead by example on the pitch and make a telling contribution for his team, but he could yet be tempted by the prospect of a new challenge this summer.

As per MEN – According to Manchester-based football journalist Peter Harding, Young has been touted for a surprise transfer to the MLS, having been approached by DC United.

Rumours here in the USA are that Ashley Young has been approached by DC United to team up with Wayne Rooney this summer | #MUFC — Peter Harding (@PHardingSport) May 29, 2019

The veteran right-back would have the chance to link up with former teammate Rooney if he decided to accept the proposed move, who has been a big success in America since he left the Premier League in 2018.

The one-time England striker spent thirteen years on the books at United, becoming the club’s all-time record goalscorer and winning every major trophy on offer, before returning to boyhood club Everton in 2017.

At 32-years-old, he decided to take on the MLS and over a year later he has proved himself as one of the league’s top performers, hitting 20 goals in 36 appearances.

Young does not enjoy the same marquee name status as Rooney but adding another United player to their ranks this summer would still represent a huge coup for DC United.

The ex-England international is approaching the latter stages of his career and would be wise to consider any forthcoming offers, especially while he is the subject of intense criticism at the Theatre of Dreams.