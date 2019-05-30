Leicester City could get chance to offload misfit surplus to Brendan Rodgers’ requirements

Leicester City could send Islam Slimani out on loan again next season with Turkish side Mediol Basaksehir linked with a summer swoop.

The 30-year-old joined Leicester from Sporting Lisbon in 2016, but managed just 13 goals in 47 appearances for the Foxes.

That was followed by loan stints with Newcastle United and Fenerbahce, with Slimani scoring just five goals in 23 outings for the latter.

With that deal coming to end next month, Leicester have a decision to make on his future, and as per Sport Witness, it’s been suggested that the Algerian international could be on his way to Turkey in another loan deal with Basaksehir interested.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but if he doesn’t have a future at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes will surely be desperate to axe him on a permanent basis.

However, it remains to be seen if there are any clubs interested in such a deal, as Slimani’s stock has certainly fallen since his time in Portugal.

As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers will undoubtedly have his own plans to stamp his mark on the squad with new signings this summer, and having had a good few months to take a close look at the options already at his disposal, he’ll likely have a good idea already of what’s needed at Leicester moving forward to build on this season.