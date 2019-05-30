Menu

Video: Liverpool fans share a beer with fellow Reds through car window en route to Madrid

These Liverpool fans are having the time of their lives on their way to the Champions League final in Madrid.

Watch the amusing video below as some Reds supporters pass a bottle of beer through their car window to the fan filming while driving.

All in all, this looks pretty unsafe, but this lot are clearly beyond caring at this point!

Stay safe, lads, and let’s hope for a good game tomorrow.