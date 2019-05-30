Liverpool to tie duo down to new contracts after Champions League final

Liverpool duo James Milner and Joel Matip are reportedly set to earn new contracts at the club after the Champions League final this weekend.

The Reds take on Tottenham in Madrid and that will no doubt be their sole focus for the moment, but there’s also good news regarding the futures of two key players.

According to the Telegraph, Milner and Matip are now set to be rewarded for their fine form this season with new deals at Anfield.

The report explains that Milner’s contract should be extended until 2021, despite his age, with Jurgen Klopp valuing the experienced former England international highly.

Matip also has a year to run on his current deal and looks set to earn an extension after his remarkable improvement this season.

Having started the season behind both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk, the Cameroonian has now surely established himself as one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheet.