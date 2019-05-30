Liverpool outcast rejects invitation to Champions League final to go on holiday

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has turned down the chance to attend the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid, with a holiday booked instead.

The German shot-stopper is currently taking in a two-year loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas, having been quickly shipped out by the Reds following his disastrous display in the 2018 European Cup final.

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 in the showpiece by Real Madrid and Karius was solely to blame for two of the goals Jurgen Klopp’s side conceded.

The 25-year-old threw the ball into the path of Karim Benzema to open the scoring, before allowing a long-range effort from Gareth Bale to slip through his fingers in the second half.

The Daily Mail reports that Karius was asked by Liverpool officials to come and watch this year’s Champions League final against Tottenham on June 1, but he has rejected the invitation to go on holiday instead.

The Reds have made tickets available to all loanees, but the Besiktas ace has made other plans, due to concerns he might be a distraction to his Anfield teammates.

The Mail reports that Liverpool fully support his decision, which comes after a recent incident which saw his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla’s car vandalised, with the word ‘LOSER’ written on the door in reference to Karius.

The ex-Reds number one was nicknamed ‘Calamity’ after his performance against Madrid and he has been trying to rebuild his reputation in Turkey ever since.

It was proven by doctors that Karius sustained a concussion during the final, which may have been one of the reasons for his nightmarish display, but few fans and experts have taken that as an acceptable excuse.

Karius has continued to make mistakes for Besiktas, but he is the club’s first choice between the sticks and he enjoyed a strong end to the 2018-19 campaign.

The Mail states that Klopp still has a good working relationship with the Liverpool outcast, but he will not be present when the club attempts to lift the sixth European crown in their history this weekend.