Liverpool ready to loan winger out for £4m loan fee, could be great business for most Prem clubs

Liverpool are reportedly ready to send Harry Wilson out on loan to a Premier League club in this summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Championship side Derby County this season and it now seems he’s attracting top flight interest.

And according to Football Insider, Wolves are among those who could snap up Wilson on loan for a bargain £4million fee.

The report adds it would cost a great deal more to sign the Wales international permanently, with LFC to ask for more like £25m for a sale.

The club’s preference is for Wilson to gain experience on loan, says the report, and one imagines a long list of clubs would benefit from having him on their books too.

Wilson has a wicked left foot and is a real threat from set pieces, and his performances helped Derby reach the Championship playoff final this season.

The youngster could undoubtedly still improve in other areas, so the Reds will hope some Premier League experience can lead to him fine tuning other areas of his game before perhaps returning to become a first-team regular at Anfield.