(Video) Divock Origi tells brilliant second-by-second story of Barcelona goal that sent Liverpool to CL Final

Liverpool are in the Champions League Final on Saturday evening, thanks largely to the performance of Divock Origi at Anfield against Barcelona in the semi-final.

The Belgian scored a brace after starting ahead of injured duo Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino – sending the crowd absolutely wild in the process.

His first goal was a tap-in, but his second was the work of genius. Trent Alexander-Arnold dummied to walk away from the corner before turning around and firing the ball into the feed of the forward, who rearranged himself superbly to find the back of the net and send us into the upcoming final against Spurs.

You can listen to Origi’s description of the event, here.

Despite his brilliance v Barca, Origi is unlikely to start v Tottenham in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has his starting forward line fit, meaning Sadio Mane will play from the left, Salah the right and Bobby through the middle.

The Reds have long had Tottenham's number, going 9-4-1 (all competitions) against the Totties over the last six-plus years, including 2-0-0 in league play this year. With so many players banged up (Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, etc.) it is very hard to see Tottenham keeping up with Liverpool's blazing speed for a full 90 minutes and through any potential extra time.