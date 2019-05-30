Man City launch €60m bid to land Juventus star to bolster Pep Guardiola’s squad

Pep Guardiola is reportedly hoping to add Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo to his Man City squad, as they’re said to have made a €60m offer for him.

City already boast a formidable squad given that they’ve just completed the domestic treble this past season, and so it’s difficult to see where Guardiola could improve it.

SEE MORE: Manchester United to battle rivals Manchester City for exciting £105m-rated star

Nevertheless, aside from replacing key stalwarts with Vincent Kompany already confirming his exit while the likes of David Silva and Fernandinho aren’t getting any younger, the right-back position could be an area in which he needs additional depth.

Naturally, Kyle Walker has been his first choice in that department over the last two years, but as per Tuttosport, Man City are said to be keen on adding Cancelo to the squad as they’ve made a €60m bid for the Portuguese international.

It’s added that Juventus are already considering alternative options if they allow Cancelo to move on, and so it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck to send him to England.

The 25-year-old made an impressive start to life in Turin following his loan stint with Inter last season, but he gradually faded as the campaign went on, making 34 appearances and contributing eight assists along with his defensive work.

Based on the report above, it would appear as though Juventus are open to the idea of selling him now, and so time will tell if Man City can take advantage, albeit that is a pretty sizeable fee with Juve set to make a profit having signed him for £35.5m last summer, as per BBC Sport.