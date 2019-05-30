Man City lead chase for superstar transfer as Man United, Chelsea & Liverpool out of the running

Manchester City are reportedly looking the most likely side to win the transfer battle for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from PSG almost since the day he joined the club from Barcelona in that surprise move nearly two years ago.

According to the latest from Spanish outlet Don Balon, Neymar is a top target for Man City, Real Madrid and his old club Barca, though City’s rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are out of the running.

The report claims Man Utd are no longer contenders due to being out of the Champions League, while Chelsea’s likely transfer ban will prevent them from making a move.

Remarkably, Don Balon also claims Liverpool could have been a contender, but are not interested in the 27-year-old.

This is not the first time Don Balon have linked Neymar with City, and it seems they’re now willing to pay the most money for him.

The report references Barcelona’s potential swap deal with PSG involving Ousmane Dembele, as first reported in the tweet below by Gerard Romero, though Don Balon claim PSG are not keen on such a proposal.

FCB y PSG empiezan conversaciones para la vuelta de NEYMAR al Barça! En esta operación entra OUSMANE DEMBELÉ que iría a París!!!!! #mercato en @islandiarac1 @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/RvoXERhtdB — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Don Balon add that Real Madrid are only willing to pay €220million for Neymar, while MCFC could go as high as €250m.

This would be a huge statement by the Premier League champions and a frightening prospect for their rivals next season as it would surely lead to a far more one-sided title race again.

It makes sense, however, that this Liverpool squad might not want to compete for this transfer as he doesn’t strike one as the type of player who’d fit in to the collective team ethic that Jurgen Klopp has instilled at Anfield.