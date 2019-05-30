Confirmed: Premier League side announce Manchester City ace is joining them on July 1st

Norwich City have announced that they’ve agreed the loan transfer of Manchester City starlet Patrick Roberts to go through on July 1st.

The newly-promoted Premier League side look to have done fine business here, with Roberts long regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the English game.

Roberts first caught the eye at Fulham before a successful loan spell at Celtic, and later with La Liga outfit Girona this season.

However, he’ll finally get more of a stab at proving himself at Premier League level next season as Norwich have tweeted out confirmation that the 22-year-old is on his way to Carrow Road.

A very, very warm welcome to Patrick Roberts who is set to join us from July 1 on loan from @ManCity! ?#WelcomeRoberts #ncfc — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 30, 2019

It remains to be seen if Roberts will ever get himself a look-in at the Etihad Stadium due to there being so much competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s world class squad.

Still, the England youth international can now show what he can do in the top flight and a good season with Norwich could do him the world of good.