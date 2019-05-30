Talks ongoing: Manager persuades Manchester United star to accept pre-agreement for transfer

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has decided to leave the club for a summer transfer to Inter Milan after being persuaded by Antonio Conte.

According to FC Inter News, the Belgium international has a pre-agreement in place with the Serie A giants, though the two clubs still need to agree on a fee for the deal as talks continue.

This rumour has been developing for some time now, with Lukaku’s Man Utd future looking in doubt for a few months in the second half of the 2018/19 season.

Despite being a regular under previous manager Jose Mourinho, Lukaku featured in the starting line up a lot less often after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over.

In fairness, this seems the right choice by the Red Devils boss as Lukaku hasn’t really lived up to expectations during his two seasons at United.

A move to the slower-paced Italian top flight could work out well for the 26-year-old, while United themselves could benefit from bringing in a more consistent replacement, or simply moving Marcus Rashford into the centre-forward position on a more regular basis, with Anthony Martial also an option there.

Many MUFC fans will probably now just be hoping this can be settled soon and that they get a good fee for the former Everton man.

Although Conte has not officially been announced as Inter’s new manager yet, Calciomercato have reported he’s set to replace Luciano Spalletti and that he’s even been pictured with the club’s media team.