Club to launch formal approach for transfer of £80m Manchester United star next week

Inter Milan are reportedly expected to make a formal transfer approach for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku next week.

The Belgium international’s future has been the subject of much recent speculation after a disappointing couple of seasons at Old Trafford, and it seems an exit could be edging closer.

FC Inter News have already claimed that Lukaku has more or less agreed personal terms over a move to the San Siro after being persuaded by Antonio Conte.

According to the Times, Conte is set to be announced as the new Nerazurri manager and he’s made Lukaku his top target after also trying to sign him during his days in charge of Chelsea.

The Times add that Man Utd want £80million for Lukaku, with Inter expected to formalise their interest in the 26-year-old next week.

United fans will hope this means a new centre-forward is brought in, even if Marcus Rashford may be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thinking as a ready-made replacement.

The England international played up front for most of the second half of the 2018/19 season, though he also suffered a big dip in form in the closing stages of the campaign.

Kicker have previously linked MUFC with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and he’d certainly be a superb addition.