Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to take big gamble over centre-back transfer for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to gamble on giving another chance to the likes of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and even Marcos Rojo in pre-season.

This is because, according to ESPN, the Red Devils boss has recently cooled interest in the likes of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd will change their stance if the likes of Bailly, Smalling and Jones cannot impress Solskjaer in pre-season, but for the time being it seems the club are to some extent prepared to go into the new season without spending big on improving on their current crop of central defenders.

This seems almost unthinkable after the club’s dire form in the 2018/19 season, in which they finished 6th in the Premier League – a long way off eventual champions Manchester City, and with the highest number of goals they’d conceded in the Premier League era.

The likes of Koulibaly and Maguire seem absolutely crucial potential additions, while there are also surely other half-decent defensive players who could also improve this squad.