Manchester United open transfer negotiations with Barcelona for £22m ace

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona to discuss a possible deal for Jasper Cillessen, with David de Gea nearing a summer exit.

The Barca number two has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Camp Nou since his switch from Ajax in 2016, with only five La Liga appearances to his name in three seasons.

The Dutchman has been unable to challenge Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a regular place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI and he has thusly been touted for a transfer in the coming weeks.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Metro Sport, Man United have opened transfer negotiations with Barcelona for Cillessen, who could be available for £22 million.

The Red Devils are in danger of losing first choice ‘keeper De Gea this summer, as he continues to stall talks over a new contract at Old Trafford.

Metro Sport reports that the Spaniard’s future at United is very much up in the air and although Cillessen is also on Benfica’s radar, the Premier League giants are willing to progress talks with Barca now that the market is open.

The Portuguese giants are thought to be the frontrunners in the race to sign the Netherlands international, but no personal terms have yet been agreed.

The prospect of United losing De Gea is still unthinkable at this stage, but if he does move onto pastures new, Cillessen would certainly be an interesting option as his replacement.

The 30-year-old ace is his country’s number one and he has impressed at Barca on the rare occasions he has been given the chance to shine, which suggests he could thrive at a new club next season.

United also have Sergio Romero on their books and he has proven himself as capable of filling De Gea’s gloves on a number of occasions in recent years, but Cillessen definitely has the quality to compete with him for a starting spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a lot of big decisions to make this summer and sorting out the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford will surely be one of his top priorities, which makes this story one to keep an eye on as it develops.