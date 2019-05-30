Maurizio Sarri’s agent to fly to London today for Chelsea meeting as Euro giants lie in wait

Chelsea will reportedly meet with Maurizio Sarri’s agent on Thursday as question marks remain over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian tactician led the Blues to Europa League glory on Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku to end the season with a trophy.

Coupled with their top-four finish in the Premier League as well as reaching the League Cup final, it could be argued that the former Napoli boss has enjoyed a decent first year in England despite all the scrutiny and criticism that he has faced.

Issues over the implementation of his preferred style of play have led to troubles along the way, but ultimately Sarri has delivered as best he could in the circumstances and has done a positive job given the standard set by the likes of Man City and Liverpool in the league.

Having joined relatively late in the summer, he had limited time to stamp his mark on the squad, and so it has to be said that he has done a commendable job

However, as noted by Tuttomercatoweb, just a day after securing the Europa League trophy, Sarri’s agent, Fali Ramadani, will meet with Chelsea officials to discuss a potential exit with Juventus said to be keen on appointing the Italian as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor.

Although, it is noted that an extended stay with Chelsea is still possible too, and so the meeting will likely be key in discovering whether or not Sarri will still be in charge next season.