Manchester United have reportedly tried their luck with an enquiry over the possible transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as part of talks over Romelu Lukaku.

According to FC Inter News, Man Utd and Inter remain in discussions over a deal for Lukaku to move to the San Siro, with the Belgian forward himself having been persuaded into a pre-contract agreement by incoming manager Antonio Conte.

It seems, however, that Inter are not keen to allow an important player like Skriniar to leave the club this summer, in what looks a real blow for United.

The Daily Mirror have linked the Red Devils with the £80million-rated centre-back in the past, and he could be perfect to come in and give the club that much-needed upgrade on flops like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Still, it seems MUFC will have to look elsewhere for a new CB, with Inter apparently preferring to try and offload winger Ivan Perisic to the Premier League giants as part of the Lukaku deal, according to FC Inter News.

The Croatian wide-man is a decent player but probably not quite the calibre the club are looking for right now, whilst also being a tad old at 30.