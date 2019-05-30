Newcastle Utd in talks to land ex-Liverpool star to secure Rafa Benitez reunion

Newcastle Utd are reportedly keen on signing Fenerbahce defender Martin Skrtel, setting up a potential reunion with Rafa Benitez at St James’ Park.

The 34-year-old is in the latter stages of his career, but he remains a highly experienced and talented individual who could offer key quality and depth for most sides.

In turn, it’s reported by Fotospor in Turkey that Newcastle have held talks to try and reach an agreement for the veteran defender, although it’s added by Read Newcastle that the likes of Parma and Rangers are also looking to sign him and so it could set up a transfer scrap.

However, Newcastle could of course have an advantage over the competition given Benitez knows Skrtel well from their time together at Liverpool, and so the Spanish tactician may well believe that the Slovakian stalwart still has plenty left to offer.

There is of course still a question mark hanging over Benitez’s head too in terms of his future at Newcastle, as his contract is set to expire this summer and there has yet to be an announcement on an extension.

With that in mind, that will surely be the main priority for the club to sort out, after which they can switch their attention on how to improve the squad and ensure that they build on this season’s showing.

Skrtel would bring a lot to the table, but much will of course also depend on how much the Magpies have to spend this summer as they would surely look at other options if the budget was significant.