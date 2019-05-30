Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly eyeing up two top attacking players in Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and PSV winger Steven Bergwijn this summer.

The pair would make exciting additions at Old Trafford and have both been linked with the club before after their fine form for their respective teams this season.

Pepe has been of the names dominating transfer gossip columns lately and he’s been linked as a target for Man Utd and a number of other clubs by the Metro in a deal likely to cost around £70million.

Bergwijn, meanwhile, has also been linked with the Red Devils by Sky Sports, though Tottenham were said to be moving ahead of their rivals in the race for the £35m-rated Dutchman.

The Sun suggests Solskjaer is keen on both players – and that could be money very well spent if the double deal can come to fruition.

Alexis Sanchez has been a spectacular flop in his time at United and surely needs replacing urgently.

However, other names such as Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard should also not be above criticism after fairly mediocre campaigns in 2018/19.

Pepe and Bergwijn together could give Solskjaer an exciting new-look attack to improve his side’s fortunes next season.