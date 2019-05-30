Unai Emery eager for Arsenal to beat Liverpool and Man United to midfielder transfer

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly very interested in the potential free transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The France international has shone at PSG and would surely be a hit in the Premier League or at any other major European club, as well as being a bargain due to being near the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

According to Paris United, Rabiot is a target for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham, though Emery is also keen to be reunited with his former player.

It remains to be seen who the favourites could be for Rabiot’s signature, with Liverpool supposedly not making him a concrete offer yet, though he is a Reds fan, according to Paris United.

Spurs, meanwhile, don’t seem to be in his thinking, meaning it could be either Man Utd or Arsenal if he does decide on a move to England.

Arsenal undoubtedly need more quality in their midfield as Aaron Ramsey leaves the club for Juventus, while United could also benefit from the 24-year-old as an upgrade on under-performers like Nemanja Matic and Fred.

The reported lack of an offer from Liverpool may be down to the fact that they look in pretty good shape in midfield with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Fabinho and Naby Keita, as well as the returning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after a long time out injured.