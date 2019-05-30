Sergio Ramos sends message to Chelsea star Eden Hazard as transfer reportedly edges closer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been quoted as saying he hopes Eden Hazard seals his transfer from Chelsea as he’d give the club a lot.

There has been lengthy speculation over Hazard’s future at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgium international having just over a year to run on his current contract with the Blues.

AS report that an announcement could be close, with the player himself also strongly hinting that last night’s Europa League final against Arsenal was his final game for the club, as quoted in the tweet below:

Eden Hazard: "I think it's a goodbye … maybe it's time for a new challenge." Good journalism from BT Sport to push for the answer, at a difficult time. And lands the story that takes the EL win forward – Hazard is off to Madrid. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) May 29, 2019

And now Real star Ramos has had his say on the potential transfer, sending Hazard the message that he’d clearly be welcome at the Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old is one of the best players in the world on his day and makes sense as a target for Los Blancos, who are yet to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo since selling him to Juventus last summer.

“Eden Hazard is a top player who would give us a lot,” Ramos is quoted by the Daily Star. “I hope he comes, he could give us a lot.”

This kind of public admiration of Hazard doesn’t seem like the best sign from a Chelsea point of view, and fans of the west London giants must now surely accept that their star player will soon be off.