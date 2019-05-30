Menu

Sergio Ramos sends message to Chelsea star Eden Hazard as transfer reportedly edges closer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been quoted as saying he hopes Eden Hazard seals his transfer from Chelsea as he’d give the club a lot.

There has been lengthy speculation over Hazard’s future at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgium international having just over a year to run on his current contract with the Blues.

AS report that an announcement could be close, with the player himself also strongly hinting that last night’s Europa League final against Arsenal was his final game for the club, as quoted in the tweet below:

And now Real star Ramos has had his say on the potential transfer, sending Hazard the message that he’d clearly be welcome at the Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old is one of the best players in the world on his day and makes sense as a target for Los Blancos, who are yet to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo since selling him to Juventus last summer.

“Eden Hazard is a top player who would give us a lot,” Ramos is quoted by the Daily Star. “I hope he comes, he could give us a lot.”

It looks like Hazard’s time at Chelsea is up. The Belgian has been phenomenal for the Blues since heading to Stamford Bridge in 2012.

This kind of public admiration of Hazard doesn’t seem like the best sign from a Chelsea point of view, and fans of the west London giants must now surely accept that their star player will soon be off.

