Real Madrid plot transfer bid for another Chelsea superstar after Hazard deal is completed

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has his sights set on a swoop for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante once Eden Hazard’s switch is finalised.

After the Blues beat Arsenal 4-1 in Wednesday night’s Europa League final, Hazard admitted that he was probably saying goodbye to the Stamford Bridge supporters, with a move to Madrid expected to be finalised in the coming days – as per BBC Sport.

The Belgian has arguably been Chelsea’s best player since his arrival at the club from Lille in 2012, but there is another star who has had a similarly huge impact in west London.

Kante is a key part of Maurizio Sarri’s squad and has been a fan favourite since his switch from Leicester City to Chelsea in 2016, helping the club win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are plotting a transfer bid for the French superstar once a final deal for Hazard is completed, as club president Perez aims to steal another prized asset from the Blues.

Don Balon reports that Chelsea are unlikely to entertain any offers for Kante and the player himself has already decided to remain at the Bridge, but Madrid could still test the club’s resolve with an offer.

Perez wants to give Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane the best possible chance of turning the team’s fortunes around next season, after a dismal 2018-19 campaign.

The Frenchman returned to the Bernabeu after a 10-month absence in March and signing Hazard was thought to be his number one priority when the market reopened.

Zidane also listed Kante as one of his primary targets and Chelsea might need to brace themselves for another approach for one of their key players over the next few weeks.

It seems unlikely that the 2018 World Cup winner will follow Hazard out the exit door at Stamford Bridge but Madrid can never be written off in the transfer market given their financial muscle and global prestige.