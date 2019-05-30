Menu

Manchester United make contact over potential €60m forward transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly been one of the clubs to ‘knock on the door’ of Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno over a potential summer transfer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the 28-year-old after some impressive form this season, with the player expected to cost around €60million, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United transfer a done deal pending medicals, says Spanish journalist

With Romelu Lukaku unconvincing at Old Trafford in his two seasons at the club and linked with a move to Inter Milan by FC Inter News, it makes sense that Man Utd might be after a replacement.

Rodrigo could be a decent signing to come in as cover for Marcus Rashford, with the England international perhaps the most likely candidate to replace Lukaku as first choice at centre-forward next season.

It remains to be seen how this transfer saga will pan out, however, with Don Balon reporting of Real Madrid looking the best-placed to sign the Spain international ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Napoli.

More Stories / Manchester United FC

With plenty of interest in a player without the most exciting stats from 2018/19, United might be better off looking elsewhere rather than focusing too much attention on this one, even if they have registered some level of interest, according to Don Balon.

More Stories Rodrigo