Club consider second bid to seal transfer of Manchester City star after €80m offer turned down

Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a new and improved bid to seal the transfer of Manchester City star Leroy Sane this summer.

According to the Guardian, the Bundesliga giants have seen an €80million offer for the Germany international turned down by City, with manager Pep Guardiola keen to keep hold of him.

Sane could be a fine signing for Bayern given the departures of both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer – two legendary attacking players who’ll be hard to replace at the Allianz Arena.

Sane seems almost ideal for the Bavarian club’s style of play, and has also proven himself in the Bundesliga before with former club Schalke.

Still, it seems unlikely City will make this easy for Bayern, even if the 23-year-old himself could justifiably be keen on a move after failing to establish himself as a regular starter at the Etihad Stadium.

A player of Sane’s quality would surely be a focal point for almost any other top club, and while he’s sure to win plenty of trophies with MCFC, he might want to feel like a more important member of a squad than he seems to be right now.