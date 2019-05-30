Real Madrid seriously considering triggering release clause of assist machine previously linked with Chelsea

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly seriously considering triggering the release clause of Sevilla attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants can sign the in-form 27-year-old for just €18million, which looks a bargain after the superb season he’s had in La Liga.

Sarabia has been a quality performer for Sevilla, contributing a hugely impressive 16 goals and 14 assists to the club in all competitions from midfield.

Remarkably, Sarabia is yet to win a senior cap for the Spanish national team, but it surely won’t be long before he does if he carries on playing like this – and a move to a big club could also help him in that respect.

Real Madrid may not be the only team in for him, however, with a recent report from Estadio Deportivo also linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

This makes sense as a good move for the Blues as AS report that they could be close to losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, with Sarabia an ideal replacement.

From Chelsea’s point of view, they’ll hope Real either go for Sarabia instead of Hazard, or else get a move for the Belgian done and then ignore the Sevilla man.