Tottenham hero tipped to be DROPPED to bench for Champions League final by pundit

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has a huge decision to make for the Champions League final, and Lucas Moura could be the man to miss out.

Spurs face Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday night hoping to finally end their long wait for a major trophy, and a key reason as to why they’ve made it to the season finale is Lucas Moura’s heroics in the semi-finals.

A night after Liverpool’s epic comeback against Barcelona, Tottenham served up one of their own against Ajax and the Brazilian was at the heart of their dramatic turnaround.

However, speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds Utd forward Noel Whelan believes that Tottenham will drop Moura in favour of bringing Harry Kane back into the starting line-up as the England international has insisted this week that he’s won his fitness battle to be fit in time.

“Kane will definitely start if he’s fit, Pochettino has to go with his main man. Who does he then drop? You have to keep Eriksen in because he has the vision and ability to find players, that extra bit of creativity you need.

“You have to have Dele Alli as well, because of his movement, touch and ability to find space and score important goals. He would be better starting than coming off the bench. He’s good off the ball as well, and tenacious.

“Then it comes down to Son and Moura. Son is a bit more dangerous and has been winning games for a lot longer. So, you then have Moura on the bench. It would be cruel after what he did in the semi-final but football is cruel.”

In fairness, that does seem like the logical solution, although it’s such a big decision for Pochettino to make on Kane.

If the Tottenham man isn’t fully fit and match sharp, it could be a huge factor in the game and one that puts Spurs at a disadvantage even if Moura will be itching to get off the bench to have his say on the encounter.