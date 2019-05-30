Unai Emery issues Arsenal warning as changes expected this summer

Arsenal’s season ended in disappointment on Wednesday night as they were defeated by Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku.

Coupled with their inability to secure a top four finish in the Premier League, the Gunners will be absent from the Champions League for a third consecutive year, and that is naturally going to have an adverse impact on their transfer plans moving forward.

SEE MORE: ‘I’d feel embarrassed’ – Ex-Chelsea striker slams Arsenal star for behaviour in Europa League final

Unai Emery spoke about the situation after the game, and while he didn’t name names or offer specifics, the Spanish tactician has seemingly warned his squad that some will have to leave while he also expects reinforcements to arrive to add to the young talent he has at the Emirates.

“Our idea is to continue to carry on and improve with the young players that have arrived,” Emery said, as per Sky Sports. “Maybe some players need to leave but it’s not the moment to speak about that.

“We are a big team and Arsenal is a big name in the football world and a lot of players want to play here.

“I don’t know for transfers for next year but the club is working to do everything we need to improve.”

It’s unclear what Emery meant by his comment about players needing to leave, as it could be a case that the club will have to sell to make up for the shortfall caused by the lack of Champions League revenues, or perhaps certain individuals will seek an exit due to that particular failure.

Nevertheless, having finished fifth in the Premier League and fallen short against Chelsea in Europe, it’s fair to say that Arsenal still have significant improvements to make if they wish to compete against their rivals for major honours moving forward.

That in turn could potentially lead to exits for key players to not only make space in the squad for new signings, but also to raise funds for Emery to go out and continue to bring in players to stamp his mark on the squad.