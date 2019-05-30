Video: Emotional Sarri admiring his winner’s medal after guiding Chelsea to Europa League glory

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri marvelled at his Europa League winners medal after his side beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku on Wednesday.

The Blues overpowered the Gunners with a superb second-half display to lift the continental trophy, with an Eden Hazard brace, an Olivier Giroud header and a strike from Pedro sealing a comprehensive win.

Alex Iwobi grabbed Arsenal’s only goal on the night but they ultimately missed out on qualification for the Champions League as a result of the defeat, while Chelsea revelled in yet another major title triumph.

The Europa League is the first trophy Sarri has ever won in his career as a manager and he was understandably emotional after the game.

The Italian boss was seen taking a moment to admire his winner’s medal before joining in with the celebrations, which showed just how much the victory meant to him.

Check out the touching scenes below, via Twitter.

SARRI IS SO FU-KING ADORABLE ??? pic.twitter.com/06qyjpMofn — The Blues (@TheBlues___) May 29, 2019