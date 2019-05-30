Zidane eyes nine-man Real Madrid exodus to raise €300m for summer spending spree

Real Madrid are reportedly set to oversee a major exodus this summer which they hope will raise around €300m and clear space in the squad.

Los Blancos are coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign in which they finished 19 points adrift of champions Barcelona, while crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey earlier than expected.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid could hijack Barcelona move for €80m-rated transfer target

In turn, with Zinedine Zidane returning to the helm, the French tactician is being tipped to spend big this summer to strengthen the squad and ensure that they can compete for major honours again next season.

Naturally though, the Spanish giants will have to balance that with player sales to avoid FFP issues, while also creating space in the squad to allow their new signings to play key roles.

With that in mind, Mundo Deportivo report that up to nine players could leave this summer, with around €300m being potentially generated from their sales while the clearing of their salaries off the wage bill will surely also be a point worth noting too.

It’s suggested that Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovacic, Martin Odegaard, Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos, Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral and Keylor Navas could all face the axe, and in fairness, it would seem like sensible business from Real Madrid’s perspective given the limited influence the individuals have had in recent times.

In contrast, Zidane will also need to be careful that he isn’t losing too much quality depth too, as ultimately he’ll need a deep squad to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts next season, as that was something that made all the difference early on in his first spell at the Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, if he has big plans to refresh the squad and build a new cycle at the club, then offloading the individuals noted above to pave the way for marquee signings this summer seems like a good place to start with the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba touted as targets, as per The Sun and AS respectively.