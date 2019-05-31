Arsenal set to rival four other clubs in race to seal transfer of £46M-rated Barcelona star

Arsenal look set to rival as many as four other clubs in the race to sign Barcelona and Brazil winger Malcom this summer.

Malcom endured a difficult first campaign with the Blaugrana this year, with the 22-year-old only managing to bag four goals and two assists for the club, a poor record considering the fee Barca payed for him last summer.

And following this dire form, it seems as if Malcom’s time with the Spanish giants could come to an end this summer.

As per Don Balon, Barca are ready to sell the former Bordeaux winger, with Arsenal, Spurs, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Lyon all in the hunt for the player’s signature.

The report also states that Malcom is rated at around £46M (€53M), a fair price to pay for him despite the poor form he’s displayed this year.

The Gunners could definitely do with a player like Malcom in their squad, especially given their lack of options to choose from out wide.

The club only really have the likes of Iwobi and Mkhitaryan to choose from as their wide-men, and bringing in Malcom would add yet another dimension to their attack.

However, if Arsenal are serious about signing the Brazilian, it looks like they’re going to have to beat a number of Europe’s top clubs to his signature this summer.

Might be worth keeping an eye on this one, folks…