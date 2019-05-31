Arsenal set to rival Tottenham in race to seal transfer of £53M-rated European star

Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Tottenham in the race to sign Ajax and Holland midfielder Donny Van De Beek this summer.

Van De Beek has been fantastic for Ajax this season, with the midfielder playing a huge part in the club’s run to the Champions League semi finals, where they were dramatically knocked out by Spurs.

The Dutch international has managed to clock up a total of 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, helping Ajax win the domestic double in the process.

And it seems like Van De Beek’s form this year has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with two of these being Spurs and Arsenal.

According to the Sun, who are re-reporting an article from the Times, Arsenal have joined Spurs in the race for Van De Beek, and we thought these two were big enough rivals already!

Van De Beek would be a great signing for either Spurs or Arsenal this summer, and given the fact that his price tag currently sits at around £53M (€60M) as per Marca, both clubs would surely be able to afford his signature.

During this season, Van De Beek has already shown that he’s capable of performing against some of the best teams on the planet, thus Spurs nor Arsenal should be worried about the player flopping if they were to sign him this summer.