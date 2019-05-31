Atletico Madrid submit €25M transfer offer for Barcelona star, ace open to sealing summer switch

Atletico Madrid are said to have put in a €25M transfer offer for Barcelona and Portugal defender Nelson Semedo, a player who’s had a mixed time with Barca thus far.

Semedo has been in and out of the Blaugrana’s starting XI following his move from Benfica in the summer of 2017, with manager Ernesto Valverde opting to start Sergi Roberto over the 25-year-old more often than not.

And it seems like Semedo could be about to call time on his stint at the Nou Camp if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

As per the report, Atletico have put in a €25M bid for Semedo, with the player himself open to sealing a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti could definitely do with boosting their options at right-back, especially given the fact that Juanfran is now 34 and fast approaching the end of his career.

Semedo has been decent for Barca since his arrival just under two years ago, with the Portuguese international clocking up a total of 82 appearances for the club in that time frame.

Despite this, Semedo has often found himself starting games from the sidelines due to Valverde’s want to play Roberto over him, and should the 25-year-old have had enough of this, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave the Nou Camp this summer and move to Los Rojiblancos.