After being left frustrated as second choice between the posts, Jasper Cillessen seemingly isn’t impressed with Barcelona’s valuation of him.

The 30-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2016, but has gone on to make just 32 appearances for the club having previously been a regular starter for Ajax, with Marc Andre ter Stegen keeping him out of the side.

SEE MORE: Nine-man Barcelona exodus touted to raise £266m with Man Utd, Chelsea on alert

While the lack of football is a huge blow in itself, it’s now reported that the Dutchman is growing frustrated over the fact that Barcelona could be pricing him out of a move elsewhere.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Man Utd have been paired with an interest in the shot-stopper, but he has publicly hit out over his £53m (€60m) price-tag as per his release clause, as ultimately that is likely to scare clubs off making a bid for him.

“The fact that Barcelona ask for £53m for me does not help anything,” he told VTBL.

“I still have to wait and see what happens in one of the top five European leagues. [A decision] will only be taken after the holidays.”

Time will tell if Barcelona are willing to lower their demands, but ultimately it’s understandable from their perspective as they don’t want the additional transfer headache of having to replace Cillessen as finding a top quality goalkeeper willing to provide back-up is difficult to find.

Nevertheless, they surely have to take the player’s career into consideration too, as ultimately the Dutch international is too good to continue to sit on the bench at the Nou Camp moving forward, and so it remains to be seen if the two parties can reach a compromise to open the door to an exit with a fair valuation in mind.

In turn, that could alert Man Utd, with the Manchester Evening News continuing to report on speculation that they could be in the market for a replacement for David de Gea if he leaves Old Trafford.