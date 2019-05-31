Barcelona turn down chance to seal summer transfer of out-of-favour Real Madrid star

Barcelona are said to have turned down the chance to bring in Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.

Ceballos has had a tough time in the Spanish capital following his move from Real Betis in the summer of 2017, with the midfielder struggling to hold down a first team place.

The 22-year-old clocked up 0 minutes of game time from Madrid’s last four Champions League ties, with the Spaniard also being regularly left on the bench, or left of the squad in general, since Zinedine Zidane’s return to the club.

And following this, it seems like Ceballos has tried to leave the club and move to Barcelona, as the Blaugrana were offered the chance to sign the player recently as per Don Balon.

However, according to the same report, Barca have turned down this opportunity to sign the player as they feel they already have enough options to choose from in the centre of the park.

It’s easy to see why Barca have turned down the chance to sign Ceballos, as the Catalan giants already have a whole host of central midfielders in their squad for Ernesto Valverde to choose from.

Going into next season, Barca should have all of Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Carles Alena and Arturo Vidal to pick from in midfield, something that suggests Ceballos wouldn’t get much game time should he have moved to the Nou Camp.