Confirmed Liverpool squad vs Tottenham: These fans left gutted over key absentee

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday night, and they’ve announced their travelling squad for the showdown.

The Reds will be hoping to secure a sixth European trophy, but after both sides staged dramatic comebacks in the semi-finals, it sets up what should be a thrilling encounter.

Naturally, the biggest hope from both sides is that they have fully-fit squads to select from, with Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino both dealt injury concerns over the likes of Harry Kane and Roberto Firmino who have been struggling with knocks.

Firmino has made the cut for Liverpool, but as seen in the list below, there is no place for Naby Keita, with the Daily Mail noting that a thigh injury has forced him to miss out on the showpiece event.

Klopp still has quality options available in midfield in the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho, but from a personal perspective, it will be a huge disappointment for Keita to miss out and not even have a chance of making an impact.

It’s expected that he may well make the trip to support his teammates from the stands, but as seen in the tweets below, many fans were left disappointed that the 24-year-old couldn’t recover in time to feature.

Having agonisingly missed out on the Premier League title this past season, Liverpool will be fully focused on landing a major trophy to cap off what has been a very positive campaign for Klopp and his players overall.

Liverpool squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum. As per the club’s official site.

