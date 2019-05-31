Double swoop: Arsenal eye £55m pair to bolster squad but CL failure has big impact

Arsenal suffered huge disappointment this season, and it could reportedly have an adverse impact on their transfer plans this summer.

Unai Emery failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, and the Gunners were unable to use the Europa League as a passage back to the Champions League as they suffered defeat to London rivals Chelsea in the final in Baku on Wednesday night.

In turn, that ensures that they will be absent from Europe’s top table for the third consecutive season, and naturally that is going to have a negative impact on their funds in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, as noted by the Daily Mail, £25m-rated Valencia starlet Ferran Torres is said to be a target for Arsenal, with the 19-year-old impressing this past season with three goals and two assists in 37 appearances.

The Daily Mail also add that Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser is an option and could be prised away from their domestic rivals for around £30m, and so it appears as though Unai Emery could yet see new faces arrive at the Emirates ahead of next season, although it’s likely that will need to be balanced with exits too.

However, it’s worth noting that the latter report claims that Arsenal will have to give up on several targets too due to their price-tags and the fact that they can’t offer Champions League football next season.

The names specifically mentioned include Wilfried Zaha, James Maddison and Dayot Upamecano, with the trio all having significant valuations which Arsenal seemingly can’t now meet due to their failures on the pitch this season.

That will be a huge disappointment for Emery, with the Spanish tactician undoubtedly now having to temper his expectations this summer as he looks to continue to stamp his mark on the squad.