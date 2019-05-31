€60m-rated Real Madrid transfer target drops big hint over future

Amid ongoing speculation of a move to Real Madrid this summer, Luka Jovic has reportedly dropped a big hint that he doesn’t intend on returning to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a brilliant season with the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 27 goals and providing seven assists in 48 appearances.

In turn, it seems as though that form has earned him interest from elsewhere, with The Sun noting that the Serbian forward is a €60m target for Real Madrid.

With that in mind, Bild have reported that he has emptied his locker at the club to suggest that he has no intention of returning to Frankfurt for pre-season, as hinted at in the report above.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case as ultimately it’s still out of his hands until a fee is agreed between the two clubs, and he surely wouldn’t be that naive to believe otherwise at this early stage.

Nevertheless, the speculation is still there and what is certain is that Zinedine Zidane needs attacking reinforcements this summer after a dire campaign in front of goal for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid managed to score just 63 goals in 38 La Liga games this past season, 27 goals less than eventual champions Barcelona.

To put that into greater context though in terms of their own personal drop off, they scored over 100 goals in three of the last four league campaigns prior to this year, and so with Cristiano Ronaldo moving on last summer coupled with their inability to effectively replace him, it has led to a huge void in the final third.

Jovic could be a crucial signing in that regard to give them more of a cutting edge up front and competition for places, while the Telegraph note that Eden Hazard could be joining him at the Bernabeu next season to add further world-class quality in that department.