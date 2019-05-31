Ex-Liverpool star urges Reds to look at classy £40m-rated ace as possible reinforcement

After enjoying an impressive loan spell with Leicester City last season, Danny Murphy has suggested that former club Liverpool should be taking a look at the Belgian ace.

The 22-year-old has had a relatively stop-start career thus far, as after initially making his breakthrough and impressing for Anderlecht, he struggled to replicate that at Monaco.

SEE MORE: Confirmed Liverpool squad vs Tottenham: These fans left gutted over key absentee

That in turn led to a temporary switch to the King Power Stadium last season, where Tielemans contributed three goals and five assists in just 13 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

With that in mind, he certainly made a positive first impression on the Premier League, but as he returns to Monaco this summer, time will tell what the future holds for him. As far as Murphy is concerned, he believes that Liverpool should perhaps consider him as an option to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of next season.

“The big clubs are always looking at what is next and where to improve,” Murphy is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be back which is a big plus, he will practically be like a new signing. Maybe they will let Milner go and one other.

“Then coming in, Tielemans has had a good season at Leicester, he can open a team up and I am sure Liverpool would love a player like that.

“Signings would be good, but they don’t need too much to be honest.”

It’s added in that report in order to prise Tielemans away from Monaco on a permanent basis this summer, any interested party could be forced to splash out £40m.

While that’s still a significant fee, having proven his ability to adapt and adjust to the English game during his stint with the Foxes, there is an additional level of reassurance over his ability to come in and do a job immediately.

Time will tell if he’s a player that interests Klopp, but Murphy seemingly believes that the Merseyside giants should be taking a look at him and considering him as a possible addition to the squad this summer.

Nevertheless, their minds will be elsewhere this weekend as the only thing that matters over the next 24 hours is ending the season with a major trophy as they face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday night.