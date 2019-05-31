“He probably regrets his decision” – Liverpool chairman opens up on former Reds star following ace’s torrid time with Euro giants

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has had his say on Philippe Coutinho following the Brazilian’s torrid time with Barcelona as of late.

Coutinho, who swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp in January 2018, has had an awful time with the Blaugrana this season, something some Reds fans are probably enjoying!

The midfielder has only managed to amass a total of 11 goals and five assists in 54 games this season in all competitions, an awful return for a player who cost Barca an arm and a leg.

And following Coutinho’s recent poor form, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has had his say on the player and his decision to leave the Reds last year.

As per the Liverpool Echo, Werner has been speaking about Coutinho, stating that “we tried to convince him that we had the club moving in the right direction and that he could experience big Champions League occasions by staying at Liverpool. I think he probably regrets his decision.”

It’s easy to see why some would think Coutinho regrets his decision to swap Liverpool for Barca, especially given this season’s Champions League semi finals played out.

Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit against Barca to end up going through to the final, with Coutinho playing in both legs for the Spanish giants.

It was a magical night for the Reds, one in which we’re sure Coutinho may have had a few regrets creeping into the back of his mind regarding his decision to sign for Ernesto Valverde’s side last year.

Will Coutinho or Liverpool end up having the last laugh in the next few years? We’ll just have to wait and see…