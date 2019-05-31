“He’s not going anywhere” – Arsenal target’s teammate makes bold claim on star’s future as Gunners eye up £30M transfer

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has boldly stated that his teammate Ryan Fraser is “not going anywhere” this summer amid reports of interest in the winger from Arsenal.

As per the Independent, Arsenal are well in the hunt for Fraser’s signature, with the club now set to up their pursuit of the Scottish star, who’s price tag sits at around £30M, following Wednesday’s Europa League final.

However, if the words of his teammate Callum Wilson are anything to go off, it doesn’t seem like the Gunners are going to be successful in their pursuit of the midfielder this summer.

As per TalkSport, Wilson has been speaking on Fraser’s future, stating that “I’ll be making sure he doesn’t go anywhere this summer. He was a big supply for me, he assisted half of my goals! But he’s not going anywhere, I’ll make sure.”

Gunners fans shouldn’t take this news too badly though, as although Wilson is a key player for the Cherries, we doubt he has any say in the club’s transfer dealings at all.

If Fraser really did want to move, and Arsenal offer enough money, we’re sure we’d see the Scot sealing a move to north London this summer despite Wilson’s words here.

Unai Emery’s squad could definitely do with a player like Fraser in it, as the Gunners are seemingly lacking in quality, out-and-out wingers.

The club only really have stars like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as those who can play on the wing, and bringing in Fraser this summer would add yet another dimension to their already dangerous attack.

Will Wilson’s words prove to be true come the end of the summer? We’ll just have to wait and see…