“His future is in London” – Chelsea ace’s agent confirms star set to stay at club this summer following mixed season with Blues

Chelsea look set to keep ahold of defender Emerson Palmieri this summer despite the player having a mixed season with the west London club.

Emerson, who joined the club from Roma in January last year, has managed to secure a place in Chelsea’s starting XI in recent weeks following poor displays from Marcos Alonso.

This comes after the player struggled dearly to gain any first team minutes at all during the first half of the season, with Sarri opting to go for Alonso over the 24-year-old more often than not.

Emerson’s lack of first team minutes lead to some linking him with a move away from the club, with the Daily Star reporting that the player was linked with a move back to Italy in January.

However, following a strong end to the season, it looks like the Italian will be staying at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.

As per the same report from the Star, Emerson’s agent has been speaking about his client’s future, stating that “he still has years left on his contract. He’s happy and the club are happy to keep him. We’re certain that his future is in London.”

In total this season, Emerson has managed to clock up a total of 27 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, with a lot of these coming in the second half of the season.

Given the fact that recent reports from Marca have stated that Alonso has agreed a move to Atletico Madrid, these words from Emerson’s agent will be great news for Chelsea.