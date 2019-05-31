Liverpool injury boost: Klopp confirms key figure is fit to face Tottenham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino is fit to feature in the Champions League final against Tottenham on Saturday night.

The two Premier League giants will face off in Madrid this weekend in the season finale as they hope to land a major trophy before it all draws to a close.

In order to do that, both Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to be as close to having a fully-fit squad as possible, and it appears as though the former has been handed a timely boost.

As noted in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Klopp confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Firmino is fit and that he will be in contention at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Time will tell whether or not he’s sharp enough to walk straight back into the line-up though, as ultimately it will be a gamble given his lack of football in recent weeks and it could be a risk that Klopp decides is too great in terms of naming him in his starting line-up.

Nevertheless, Firmino has scored 16 goals and has provided eight assists in 47 appearances for Liverpool so far this season, and coupled with his tireless defensive work and ability to set the tempo for the rest of the side by leading by example from the front, he is a pivotal figure for the Merseyside giants and so Klopp may feel as though it’s necessary to bring him back into the fold immediately.

He does have options in that department though, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will hope to lead the charge, as they have done so brilliantly all season.