Man Utd eye swoop for classy ace to address key problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man Utd will reportedly focus their attention on Adrien Rabiot this summer with the Frenchman set to be available on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old will see his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expire next month, and has been frozen out by coach Thomas Tuchel since December when it became apparent that he wouldn’t consider signing a renewal.

Now as he prepares to leave the French capital, Calciomercato, as per Mundo Deportivo, have claimed that Rabiot could be on his way to Man Utd, with the Premier League giants in need of midfield reinforcements this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already lost Ander Herrera after the Spaniard’s exit was confirmed earlier this month with his deal set to expire this summer too.

That would leave the Norwegian tactician with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay as his senior options in midfield to try to compete on multiple fronts, and that is arguably not enough for them to improve on what was a bitterly underwhelming campaign this time round.

With that in mind, adding a quality individual like Rabiot with the technical class and creative ability that he possesses would arguably be a sensible move, adding a different dynamic to the midfield to perhaps complement what the likes of Matic and Fred offer.

Time will tell if a deal gets wrapped up, but Solskjaer will surely want to get any new signings secured as soon as possible to bring them in and give them as much time as possible to settle in Manchester and prepare for next season.

Having finished outside of the top four in the Premier League and without a trophy, he’ll know better than anyone how important this summer is to bring the right players in to get Man Utd back competing for major honours again.