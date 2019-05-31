Photo: Eden Hazard seen holding Real Madrid shirt on holiday amid talk of £115m Chelsea exit

Eden Hazard is busy enjoying time off after another gruelling campaign with Chelsea, but there will be more concern for fans as a particular image has surfaced.

The 28-year-old was in fine form again this past season, scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, leading Chelsea to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as to the Europa League trophy in midweek.

SEE MORE: Signing close: Real Madrid take huge step towards sealing transfer as €40M fee agreed with Euro giants

In turn, he has proven his worth and importance to the club yet again, but speculation has been rife over his future and a potential move to Real Madrid this summer.

That’s noted by The Mirror, who claim that the Belgian international is set to complete a £115m move to the Spanish capital, and there has been further fuel added to the fire it seems as he has been pictured posing with a Real Madrid shirt while on holiday in Marbella, as seen in the tweet below.

It’s obviously not an official photo with any connection to the club as it seems as though it’s merely a fan being opportunistic and hoping that the real thing comes to fruition this summer.

However, it’s unsurprisingly got people talking and will only intensify the rumours over a Chelsea exit in favour of a new challenge at the Bernabeu ahead of next season.

Details of the conversation with the fan are also shared in the report from the Mirror, with Hazard said to have even signed the shirt and insisted that he wouldn’t be joining Barcelona instead, the team the fan in question is said to support.

Nevertheless, the wait goes on for official word from the two clubs, as until then, it all remains speculation and Hazard is still a Chelsea player until the Blues confirm otherwise as they will surely be desperate to avoid losing him this summer.