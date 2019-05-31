Newcastle Utd are reportedly pushing to strengthen their attacking options this summer with a swoop for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a sensational season last year, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side in his second season with the Scottish giants following his move from HJK in 2017.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, and it’s been suggested that Rangers could have a difficult time holding onto him this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Colombian marksman is being lined up by Newcastle, with Benitez keen to bolster his attack for next season to help build on their campaign this time round.

The Magpies finished in 13th place in the Premier League standings, scoring just 42 goals in their 38 league outings, giving them the lowest tally of the top 15 sides.

With that in mind, it’s an area in which Benitez may well want to strengthen, although his future will surely be the first priority given his current contract expires this summer.

Time will tell if he agrees on an extension, which in turn could lead to transfer activity ramping up knowing that he will be in charge next season and so the club can plan accordingly to give him the reinforcements necessary to take the club forward.

As noted by The Sun, there has also been plenty of talk of a potential takeover at the club too, and so there is arguably a lot of uncertainty heading into the summer transfer window that needs to be sorted out quickly to give the club as much time as possible to plan for next season.